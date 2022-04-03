Facebook Locking Users Out and Giving Them No Recourse

Facebook users are reportedly being wrongly locked out of their accounts for ‘not following Community Standards,’ and have no recourse.

According to the BBC, Facebook users are being told their accounts have been locked for violating the company’s standards, even though they don’t appear to be doing anything wrong.

“Your Facebook account was disabled because it did not follow our Community Standards. This decision can’t be reversed.”

PR consultant Jen Roberts told BBC she hadn’t used her account in sometime, making the action more than a little suspect.

“I haven’t posted anything or commented for quite some time, so it’s extremely unlikely that I’ve done anything that could be construed as offensive,” she said.

“All of the images from my university years and family occasions are on Facebook,” she continued, highlighting the problems with relying on the social media giant for digital memories.

“I will no longer have access to 15-plus years of content, which is genuinely sad.

“It is also quite stressful not knowing what the issue is, and having no recourse to resolve it. To be given no warning and then no way to access our own data is mindboggling.”

Facebook is aware of the issue and, according to Meta’s Andy Stone, is working on a fix.

We’re aware that some users are experiencing issues accessing their Facebook accounts and we are working to resolve them as quickly as possible.