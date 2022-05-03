Facebook Killing Off Its Podcast Business

Facebook has announced it is killing off its podcast service, barely a year after getting into the business.

The podcast market has become an increasingly competitive industry, with Apple, Spotify, and Google all competing for market share, in addition to countless smaller rivals. Facebook first announced its service in April 2021, but is now killing off Soundbites and its central audio hub as part of an effort to better focus on core business interests.

“We’re constantly evaluating the features we offer so we can focus on the most meaningful experiences,” a Meta spokesperson told Bloomberg in an email.

The move is not entirely surprising, given Mark Zuckerberg’s obsession with the metaverse and his company’s place in it.