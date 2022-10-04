Facebook is shutting down its Bulletin newsletter platform as the company looks to cut costs.

Bulletin was Facebook’s attempt to compete in the newsletter space. The platform featured a number of well-known writers, such as Malcolm Gladwell, Erin Andrews, and Mitch Albom.

According to The New York Times, however, Facebook has begun notifying writers of the platform’s impending shutdown, effective early next year.

“Bulletin has allowed us to learn about the relationship between creators and their audiences and how to better support them in building their community on Facebook,” the company confirmed in a statement to the Times. “While this off-platform product itself is ending, we remain committed to supporting these and other creators’ success and growth on our platform.”

The move is unsurprising, especially since Meta halted millions in funding for US newspapers. The company has been looking for ways to cut costs and focus on core areas of the business, making Bulletin a likely candidate for shutdown.