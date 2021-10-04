Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Offline for Hours

Facebook is having major issues, as the company’s services have been down for hours, as of Monday afternoon.

Individuals first started reporting issues late Monday morning, with virtually all of Facebook’s major properties impacted, including Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Downdector.com shows the outage is impacting users all over the world. Surprisingly, there has been little explanation from Facebook, let alone an ETA for a fix, although CTO Mike Schroepfer said the company is experiencing “networking issues.”