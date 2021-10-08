Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Experience Another Outage

Facebook has experienced another outage impacting its services, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook just recovered from one of the worst outages it has ever experienced. Despite the problems the initial outage caused, Facebook’s services went down again.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

Fortunately, this outage was not nearly as long-lasting as the one earlier in the week, and Facebook has already fixed the issue.