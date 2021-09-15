Facebook Building Yellow Pages Into WhatsApp, Launching in Brazil

Facebook announced it is building a Yellow Pages feature into WhatsApp, allowing users to look up local business information.

Once a staple of everyday life, the Yellow Pages directory have fallen out of favor, replaced by digital alternatives. In Facebook’s quest to monetize WhatsApp, and make it a critical business tool, the company is looking to provide a digital Yellow Pages feature that will help users find local business information.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature in a Facebook post: