Facebook and Twitter Fined in Russia Over Not Deleting Content

Russia’s crackdown of tech companies continues, as a Russian court has fined Facebook and Twitter for not deleting content the government deems illegal.

Russia has become increasingly critical of tech companies, and has taken measures to exert control over them and the internet in general. The government banned cryptocurrencies; forced social media companies to have local offices in-country; and wanted phone, computer and smart TV makers to install specific Russian softwarefrom the factory.

The country has now fined Facebook and Twitter $287,850 collectively, according to Reuters, over the two companies’ failure to delete banned content. Russia also fined Telegram, although the amount was not disclosed.