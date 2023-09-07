FAA Authorizes UPS Drone Delivery Flights Beyond Visual Range

The FAA has given a major boost to the drone delivery business, authorizing UPS to operate drones beyond visual line of sight.

Companies have been turning to drones to help speed up deliveries to consumers, but companies need FAA approval to reach their full potential. UPS has cleared a major hurdle, receiving authorization to fly drones beyond the visual range of the drone operators.

The agency announced its decision in a news release:

The FAA authorized two more companies to operate drones beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). UPS Flight Forward with its Matternet M2 can conduct small package delivery and uAvionix with its Rapace can use the Vantis Network to test its detect and avoid technology. On August 24 the agency authorized Phoenix Air Unmanned to operate SwissDrones SVO 50 V2 drones beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) for aerial work, aerial photography, survey and powerline and pipeline patrol and inspection. The FAA issued the approvals after asking for public input on four BVLOS requests. The agency is reviewing one additional request. Data collected from these operations will inform the FAA’s ongoing policy and rulemaking activities. Learn more here and here.

The decision should help drone deliveries see wider deployment.