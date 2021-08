On the heels of news Toyota would cut September production, Ford’s F-150 plant in Kansas City will shut down as a result of the semiconductor shortage.

The semiconductor shortage has been impacting automakers around the world, with many forced to close plants, cut back production or ship vehicles without their full compliment of chips.

Ford is currently being impacted, and will halt production at its Kansas City F-150 plant for one week, according to Reuters. The shutdown will begin August 23.