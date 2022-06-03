ExpressVPN Removes Its Servers From India

ExpressVPN has removed its servers from India in response to legislation that requires VPNs to track and log a significant amount of user data.

India recently passed the Cyber Security Directions legislation, requiring VPN providers to log customer names, IP addresses, email address, financial transactions, and more. The government has taken a hard line, insisting VPN providers must play ball or leave the country. ExpressVPN is opting for the latter choice, announcing it is shutting down its servers in the country.

ExpressVPN announced its course of action in a blog post, saying it was a “very straightforward decision to remove” its servers from India. At the same time, the company plans to continue supporting its Indian customers.

“Rest assured, our users will still be able to connect to VPN servers that will give them Indian IP addresses and allow them to access the internet as if they were located in India,” the company writes. “These ‘virtual’ India servers will instead be physically located in Singapore and the UK.

“In terms of the user experience, there is minimal difference. For anyone wanting to connect to an Indian server, simply select the VPN server location ‘India (via Singapore)’ or ‘India (via UK).'”

By giving Indian users the ability to use servers outside the country, ExpressVPN can provide the privacy and security its users expect while remaining outside the reach of India’s new law. The company makes it clear it has no intention of ever complying with Cyber Security Directions.

“ExpressVPN refuses to participate in the Indian government’s attempts to limit internet freedom. As a company focused on protecting privacy and freedom of expression online, we will continue to fight to keep users connected to the open and free internet with privacy and security, no matter where they are located.“