ExpressVPN Comes To Apple TV

ExpressVPN has launched the first major VPN app for the Apple TV, giving users more control over their privacy and location settings.

Apple TV is one of the most popular streaming devices, but it has lacked a big-name native VPN app—at least until now. ExpressVPN, one of the biggest VPN providers, announced the news in a blog post:

Your streaming experience just got better! Today, we’re excited to announce the all-new ExpressVPN app for Apple TV, making it easier than ever for you to watch your favorite content while enjoying the full range of privacy and security benefits you expect from ExpressVPN.

The company is making it as easy as possible to get up and running on an Apple TV:

To get started, simply visit the App Store on your Apple TV, download the ExpressVPN app, and sign in to your account. That’s it. Now you’re ready to connect to a server location in any of 105 countries around the world, all from the comfort of your couch. Even signing in is a snap: Just scan a QR code with your phone or enter your details with your remote control, and you’re in.

ExpressVPN touts the benefits of running a VPN on the Apple TV:

There are many benefits to using a VPN with your Apple TV and Android TV. Besides letting you change your location to widen your entertainment horizons, a VPN also encrypts all internet traffic on your device, preventing third parties like your internet service provider from knowing what you’re doing online or throttling your speeds when you use certain services.

ExpressVPN’s announcement is good news for Apple TV users and opens up a world of possibilities, in terms of privacy and bypassing geoblocking.