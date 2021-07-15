Experts Warn of Ongoing Danger Despite REvil Going Dark

Ransomware gang REvil may have gone dark, with its sites offline, but experts are warning against becoming complacent.

REvil has been behind two recent, high-profile ransomware attacks. The group was behind the attack that crippled JBS, one of the world’s leading meat processors. They were also behind the largest-ever ransomware attack on Kaseya.

REvil appears to have gone dark, with all of its websites going offline. Some believe the group may have received a subpoena, prompting the group to erase their servers in an effort to avoid prosecution.

Despite the apparent good news, cybersecurity experts are warning against becoming complacent, as it’s only a matter of time before the group, or at least its members, resurface.

Toshihiro Koike, CEO of Cyber Security Cloud Inc. (CSC), on the recent news that the REvil hacking group disappeared this afternoon.

“It doesn’t matter if REvil’s sites have gone dark; the threat of ransomware attacks is constant and the players will just re-emerge elsewhere,” Toshihiro Koike, CEO of Cyber Security Cloud Inc, told WebProNews. “Now is the time for companies to re-evaluate their systems and become proactive about cybersecurity. Every company on Earth is vulnerable to a debilitating ransomware attack, so what are you going to do about it?”

Koike’s warning should be a sobering reminder to companies large and small to continue securing their networks and services.