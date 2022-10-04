Expedia Ends COVID Vaccine Mandate

Expedia has ended its COVID vaccine mandate, for both employees and visitors to its offices.

Like many companies, Expedia had a vaccine requirement for those who were visiting or working in the office. As the pandemic has started to wind down, the company has ended the mandate.

According to GeekWire, Michael Davis Velasco, chief people, inclusion & diversity officer, notified employees via email.

“We are moving from a pandemic to an endemic phase and are learning to live with the virus,” Velasco wrote. “We are in a different phase of the virus than when we launched the policy. Vaccines, boosters, and treatment options are now widely available and helping to protect people from serious illness.”