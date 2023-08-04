Excel Nerds Rejoice! Microsoft Excel World Championship Returns.

Spreadsheet enthusiasts have another outlet to geek out over, with the return of the Microsoft Excel World Championship.

Long the domain of businesses, Excel has moved into the world of esports, with the world’s best spreadsheet gurus going head-to-head to show off their skills. ESPN covered the tournament last year and is going to pick it up again, according to Tech Radar.

The tournament is sponsored by Microsoft and is part of the Financial Modeling World Cup (FMWC). The FMWC outlined what contestants can expect:

Expect exciting twists and turns, challenging cases, and original strategies while top Excel professionals progress through the levels!

The prize fund is $15,400. Interested parties can learn more here.