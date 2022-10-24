Evans Hankey, Apple’s Head of Design, Is Leaving

Apple’s Evans Hankey, its head of industrial design, is leaving in another blow to the company’s vaunted design team.

Hankey took over the role following the departure of Jony Ive, the designer behind some of Apple’s most iconic products. Ive and Steve Jobs were often credited with having a close collaborative relationship, one that formed the basis of Apple’s revival.

After a mere three years as head of design, Hankey is also resigning, according to Bloomberg. There is no indication where Hankey may go, but Apple gave a statement to the outlet expressing confidence in its ability to move forward:

“Apple’s design team brings together expert creatives from around the world and across many disciplines to imagine products that are undeniably Apple,” a spokesman said. “The senior design team has strong leaders with decades of experience. Evans plans to stay on as we work through the transition, and we’d like to thank her for her leadership and contributions.”

Hankey has said she will remain at Apple for six months, giving her a chance to continue working on the various products she oversees.