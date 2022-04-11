EU’s Vestager: ‘We’ve Had No Concerns’ About Cloud Antitrust

The EU may be taking aim at Big Tech over antitrust concerns, but the bloc doesn’t yet have concerns about cloud providers.

The cloud market has numerous companies vying for market share, but the top three — AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud — control the lion’s share of the market. Despite the three companies dominating the market, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager says there’s not been any major concerns.

“No, so far we’ve had no concerns,” Vestager told Reuters in an interview.

Vestager credits Gaia-X, a project aimed at bolstering the EU’s independence from Silicon Valley, with creating a relatively healthy market.

“This is not something that we are engaged in, but I basically see it as pro-competitive when you have someone to show potential customers that there are more than two giants where you can place your business,” she said.

Vestager’s response is interesting, especially since Microsoft has already been hit with an antitrust complaint in the EU from other cloud providers. Vestager’s comments may indicate the complaint is not likely to gain much traction.