Europe’s 6G Spectrum Showdown: Wi-Fi vs. Mobile in the Upper 6GHz Battle

BRUSSELS—As Europe stands on the brink of a pivotal decision on spectrum allocation, the upper 6GHz band has become the latest battleground between Wi-Fi advocates and mobile operators pushing for 5G and 6G advancements. With the European Union’s Radio Spectrum Policy Group (RSPG) set to deliver its recommendation on November 12, 2025, industry stakeholders are locked in a high-stakes lobbying effort that could shape the continent’s digital future for decades.

The debate centers on whether to allocate the upper 6GHz band (6.425-7.125GHz) for unlicensed Wi-Fi use or reserve it for licensed mobile services. Proponents of Wi-Fi, including tech giants like Google and Meta, argue that unlicensed access would boost innovation in consumer devices and support emerging technologies like Wi-Fi 7. Mobile operators, backed by firms such as Ericsson and Nokia, contend that dedicating the band to 5G and 6G would enhance network capacity and enable Europe to compete globally in next-generation connectivity.

The Regulatory Landscape Takes Shape

According to a report from Bez Kabli, Germany’s recent backing of mobile allocation has tipped the scales, with the RSPG’s upcoming decision expected to influence the European Commission’s final stance. Bez Kabli highlights how this showdown pits Wi-Fi 7’s promise of ultra-fast home and enterprise networks against the mobile industry’s vision for seamless 6G integration.

The European Commission has been proactive in preparing for 6G, as detailed in its digital strategy outlined on the official EU website. Published on June 30, 2025, the document emphasizes Europe’s readiness for the next generation of communication, with standardization work expected by the end of 2025 and commercialization around 2030. Shaping Europe’s digital future underscores the Commission’s commitment to fostering a distributed intelligent network underpinned by AI and machine learning.

From 5G Lessons to 6G Ambitions

A briefing from the European Parliamentary Research Service (EPRS) provides historical context, noting that new mobile systems have evolved every decade, from 2G’s digital voice calls to 5G’s Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities. The EPRS document, dated 2024, projects 6G as a leap toward interactions between physical and digital worlds. European Parliamentary Research Service warns that without strategic spectrum decisions, Europe risks falling behind in global tech leadership.

Industry voices on X, formerly Twitter, reflect the urgency. Posts from users like Anthony Bardaro discuss broader European deregulation efforts, including potential easing of AI rules to spur innovation, which could intersect with 6G development. Meanwhile, the Digital Regulation Platform’s overview of 6G (IMT-2030), published April 28, 2025, positions 6G as a global resource for regulators and tech firms, emphasizing its role in policy-making. Digital Regulation Platform stresses the need for harmonized international standards.

Transatlantic Alliances and Global Standardization

The EU-US Beyond 5G/6G Roadmap, released in December 2023, calls for collaboration on AI/ML models for wireless technology to accelerate 6G development. This joint paper, from the 6G-IA, advocates for trustworthy AI policies and global standardization in bodies like ETSI/3GPP, with AI enablement expected in 5G-advanced specifications by 2025. 6G-IA highlights the importance of US-EU leadership in meeting mission-critical needs.

EE Times reports that Europe is at a critical juncture in pursuing 6G, with the January 17, 2025, article titled ‘Europe 6G Future Races Against Time’ detailing the continent’s efforts to avoid repeating 5G deployment delays. EE Times notes that spectrum decisions like the upper 6GHz allocation are pivotal for maintaining competitiveness against Asia and North America.

Innovation Frameworks and Industry Calls

A ScienceDirect article from September 9, 2023, proposes an integrated framework for European 6G innovation, arguing that policy coherence is essential for benefiting from technological advancements. ScienceDirect outlines how Europe can leverage 6G for economic growth through targeted R&D investments.

TelecomTV’s June 27, 2025, piece on the upper 6GHz band reveals the lobbying intensity, with telcos and Wi-Fi providers vying for influence. The article describes a draft opinion from the RSPG that could favor a hybrid approach, though recent shifts suggest mobile gains. TelecomTV quotes industry experts warning that a wrong decision could hinder Europe’s Digital Decade goals.

Recent News and Stakeholder Pressures

IB-Lenhardt AG’s report from two weeks ago calls for full EU release of the upper 6GHz band for Wi-Fi, aligning with industry stakeholders ahead of the RSPG recommendation. IB-Lenhardt AG emphasizes the band’s potential for license-exempt use to drive connectivity in underserved areas.

Innovation News Network’s article from three weeks ago discusses preparing Europe for a 6G world, highlighting the 6G Flagship’s commitment to a 6G-enabled digital ecosystem by 2030. Innovation News Network features insights on large-scale trials and technological sovereignty.

Partnerships and Roadmaps Accelerate Progress

The SNS JU October 2025 Newsletter announces a partnership with the European Space Agency for 6G trials, enabling non-terrestrial network (NTN) integrations across industries. SNS JU details knowledge exchange and open standards development to bolster Europe’s position.

RCR Wireless News’ August 26, 2025, analyst angle on Europe’s 6GHz spectrum tug-of-war stresses its criticality for 2030 connectivity goals. RCR Wireless News argues that allocating for mobile could narrow the digital divide, while Wi-Fi advocates push for innovation in consumer tech.

Conferences and National Strategies

The SNS JU’s takeaways from the EuCNC & 6G Summit 2025 in Poznań, published June 13, 2025, showcase Europe’s charting course to 6G through expert discussions. SNS JU highlights themes of digital connectivity and policy alignment.

Finland’s Ministry of Transport and Communications released a national 6G roadmap on June 17, 2025, setting priorities for 2025–2030, including EU advocacy and frequency availability. Ministry of Transport and Communications emphasizes international decision-making to support technology development.

Broader Regulatory Context from Social Media

Posts on X reveal sentiment around EU tech regulations, with Tim Sweeney praising the EU’s stance on developer freedoms under the Digital Markets Act in April 2025. European Commission announcements on health technology assessments from January 2025 underscore a push for innovation. Reclaim The Net critiqued Von der Leyen’s 2025 State of the Union for expanding digital controls, reflecting tensions in balancing regulation and progress.

Additional X discussions, such as those from Gerd Leonhard and Pieter Cleppe on November 10, 2025, address potential easing of AI rules, which could benefit 6G by reducing regulatory burdens on Big Tech. Reuters reported on this development, noting the EU’s consideration of sacrificing privacy rules for AI advancement. Reuters quotes internal documents suggesting a ‘digital omnibus’ package unveiling on November 19, 2025.

Strategic Implications for Europe’s Tech Sovereignty

As the RSPG decision looms, the outcome could redefine Europe’s role in global 6G standards. Mobile allocation might strengthen ties with US partners, as per the EU-US roadmap, while Wi-Fi favoritism could empower consumer-driven innovations. Analysts from EE Times warn that delays in spectrum decisions have historically hampered Europe’s tech ambitions.

Ultimately, this spectrum battle encapsulates broader challenges: balancing immediate Wi-Fi needs with long-term 6G visions. With commercialization eyed for 2030, Europe’s choices now will determine its digital competitiveness, innovation pace, and ability to bridge connectivity gaps across the continent.