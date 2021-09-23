EU Wants Unified Smartphone Chargers

The EU is following through on its interest in a unified smartphone charging interface, preparing to pass legislation requiring the use of USB-C.

One of the more frustrating aspects of modern smartphones is the different chargers and cords that different manufacturers use. While many have already adoped USB-C, Apple still uses its Lightning port for most of its iPhones, as well as some iPads.

The EU sees this as harmful and wasteful, not only to consumers, but also the environment, according to SFGate.

“Chargers power all our most essential electronic devices. With more and more devices, more and more chargers are sold that are not interchangeable or not necessary. We are putting an end to that,” said Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal market commissioner. “With our proposal, European consumers will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics – an important step to increase convenience and reduce waste.”

Apple pushed back, saying the move would potentially stifle innovation, a claim Breton dismissed.

“If Apple wants to continue to have their own plug, they will have the ability to do it. It’s not against innovation, it’s just to make the lives of our fellow citizens a little bit more easy,” Breton said.

Apple already provides a USB-C charging brick that can be used with USB-C to Lightning cables.

Companies will have two years to implement the changes once the legislation goes into effect.