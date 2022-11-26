EU One-Ups the US, Plans to Install 5G Tech in Planes

The EU is definitely winning the 5G race when it comes to the airline industry, with plans to give customers full 5G use while in-flight.

US carriers and the airline industry have been at odds over deployment of mid-range C-band 5G around airports over safety concerns. After a protracted, and very public, battle over the future of 5G, the two sides came to an agreement that limits C-band 5G deployment around airports.

The EU, on the other hand, has had no such issues and is preparing to deploy 5G in airplanes so users can use their smartphones in the air, according to The Brussels Times.

“The sky is no longer the limit when it comes to high-speed, high-capacity connections,” said EU Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton. “5G will enable innovative services for people and growth opportunities for European companies.”