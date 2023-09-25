EU Fines Intel $400 Million Over Antitrust Violations

The EU Commission has reinstated a fine against Intel for antitrust violations, the latest development in a long-running saga.

Intel and the EU have gone back and forth over efforts on Intel’s part to exclude AMD and other rivals from the EU market. The company was found guilty of paying computer makers to delay computers that included components from rival chipmakers, or to stop making them altogether.

According to The Register, after successfully appealing the initial $1.2 billion fine, Intel then asked the EU Commission to compensate it for the trouble it experienced as a result of the investigation. Instead, the EU went back to the decision and is now re-imposing a $400 million fine to address a narrower scope of Intel behavior, behavior that was proven to be illegal.

Intel sent the following statement to The Register:

We are reviewing today’s decision and fine, which follows from the European General Court’s 2022 vindication of Intel in the key contentions of the case, resulting in the return to Intel of the original 2009 fine of 1.06 billion Euros. This decision relates to the smaller part of the original 2009 European Commission Decision. While we are disappointed in a fine of this amount, we continue to focus on our future investments in the EU, and on cooperating with the EC in helping advance Europe’s semiconductor industry.

Perhaps the entire episode should be a lesson to companies not to push their luck.