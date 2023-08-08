EU Commission Launches In-Depth Investigation of Adobe’s Figma Deal

The EU Commission has launched an in-depth of Adobe’s Figma deal, throwing further doubt on the acquisition.

Adobe announced a deal in September 2022 to purchase Figma for $20 billion. The deal was immediately met with criticism, with Figma users fearing that Adobe would kill off the smaller company’s features, or price its web-based design tools out of the reach of its core customers. Regulators started to scrutinize the deal over concerns the deal would eliminate one of Adobe’s only true competitors.

The EU Commission is now engaging in an in-depth investigation into the deal.

“Adobe and Figma are two leading providers of software for the creative community in the digital sphere,” said Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President in charge of competition policy. “Many users and businesses rely on their digital design tools to excel in their work. With our in-depth investigation we aim to ensure that users continue to have access to a wide pool of digital creative tools among which to choose.”

The Commission says it has cooperated with other regulatory agencies in the initial stages of the investigation. While it did not say which agencies, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has raised concerns about the deal as well.