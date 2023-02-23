EU Commission Bans TikTok On Staff Phones

The EU Commission has followed the US Congress, banning TikTok on all government-owned devices.

TikTok has increasingly been in the crosshairs of regulators on both sides of the Atlantic over privacy concerns and the company’s link to Beijing. The issues have taken a sharp turn for the worse after the company admitted to surveiling journalists.

According to BBC News, the EU Commission has banned the app from government-owned devices to “protect data and increase cybersecurity.”

“The measure aims to protect the Commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyberattacks against the corporate environment of the commission,” EU spokeswoman Sonya Gospodinova said.

In the meantime, legislation has been introduced in the US that would ban the app entirely, and the EU has warned TikTok that a similar measure could be taken in the EU if the company fails to respect user privacy.