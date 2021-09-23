EU and US Set to Join Forces Tackling Big Tech

The EU and US are prepared to join forces in an effort to tackle Big Tech’s influence.

According to a memo seen by Reuters, the U.S.-EU Trade & Technology Council will announce plans to tackle Big Tech in a meeting on September 29 in Pittsburgh. Big Tech’s power and influence has been a growing concern on both sides of the Atlantic, but any regulation must be universal to have the biggest impact.

The U.S.-EU Trade & Technology Council plans on announcing a number of initiatives, including on climate change, supply chains and trade. The fact that Big Tech is lumped in with those topics is indicative of how important the issue is for many regulators.