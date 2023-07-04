EU and Japan Want to Work Together On AI and Semiconductors

The EU and Japan are looking to strengthen ties and work together to develop artificial intelligence and advanced semiconductors.

As the US engages in an all-out trade war with China, the EU is looking to take a more measured approach, reducing dependence in critical areas without the drastic measures the US is taking, a policy known as “de-risking.”

According to CNBC, part of that policy involves working with Japan to further development in some of these critical areas, specifically AI and advanced semiconductors.

“I will engage with [the] Japanese government … on how we can organize our digital space, including AI based on our shared value,” EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said.

The EU’s goals align well with Japan, as that country wants to boost its domestic semiconductor industry.