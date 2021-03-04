Ethereum Is Now Available on Amazon Managed Blockchain

AWS has announced that Ethereum is now generally available on Amazon Managed Blockchain, providing a scalable, managed solution.

Ethereum is second only to bitcoin, in terms of market capitalization, and enjoys widespread name recognition. Amazon’s support of Ethereum comes amid growing acceptance of blockchain solutions and cryptocurrency among mainstream institutions.

AWS’ announcement is good news for Ethereum, making it easier for customers to build Ethereum-based applications, automate software upgrades and scale with demand.

With this launch, AWS customers can easily provision Ethereum nodes in minutes and connect to the public Ethereum main network and test networks such as Rinkeby and Ropsten. With Amazon Managed Blockchain, customers get secure networking, encryption at rest and transport, secure access to the network via standard open-source Ethereum APIs, fast and reliable syncs to the Ethereum blockchain, and durable elastic storage for ledger data. Amazon Managed Blockchain monitors node health, replaces unhealthy nodes, and automates Ethereum software upgrades, improving the availability of customers’ Ethereum infrastructure. In addition to DeFi applications, customers building analytical products such as smart contract monitoring tools and fraud detection software can also benefit from this scalable, highly available, and fully managed Ethereum service on Amazon Managed Blockchain.

The service is currently available in the US East (N. Virginia), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Asia Pacific (Seoul), Europe (Ireland), and Europe (London) regions.