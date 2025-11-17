In an exclusive interview on CNBC, Sir Alex Younger, the former chief of Britain’s MI6 who stepped down in September 2020, painted a stark picture of the current geopolitical landscape. With 38 years as a spy and diplomat, Younger described the world as ‘extraordinarily contested’ and messier than ever. He highlighted key hotspots including Ukraine, Gaza, and Iran, noting the breakdown of international mechanisms like the UN Security Council that once contained conflicts.

Younger’s assessment aligns with recent analyses from leading think tanks. According to a report from S&P Global, geopolitical fragmentation fueled by the Ukraine war and U.S.-China tensions ranks among the top risks for 2025. The former MI6 head emphasized that without effective global governance, conflicts spiral haphazardly, creating uncertainty.

This view is echoed in real-time discussions on X, where users frequently discuss the interconnected threats from Russia, Iran, and China, often linking them to proxy wars and economic disruptions. Posts on X highlight how Iran’s support has bolstered Russia in Ukraine, a point Younger touched on indirectly by noting disruptors like Russia and Iran.

An Unraveling International Order

Younger pointed out potential upsides amid the chaos, such as the degradation of Iranian proxies and shifts in Syria and Lebanon. The toppling of the Assad regime offers new opportunities for Syria, he noted, while Hezbollah’s humbling could allow Lebanon to normalize. However, he cautioned that Iran’s next moves remain uncertain, potentially leaning toward diplomacy or escalation.

A New Lines Institute forecast for Q4 2024 similarly identifies the U.S. election’s impact on hotspots like Ukraine and the Middle East, predicting continued instability. Younger contrasted this with China, which he sees not as a mere disruptor but as a force remaking the entire international system established post-1945.

Describing Russia as a ‘storm’ and China as ‘climate change,’ Younger underscored Beijing’s long-term strategy to reshape global norms. This perspective is supported by BlackRock Investment Institute‘s geopolitical risk dashboard, which tracks U.S.-China relations as a top market-impacting risk for 2025.

China’s Systemic Challenge

In the CNBC interview, Younger elaborated on China’s ambitions, noting how it seeks to overhaul a system that has benefited the U.S. and its allies. Recent news from Mr. Geopolitics outlines October 2025’s headaches, including U.S.-China tensions amplified by AI advancements.

Posts on X frequently reference China’s role in supporting Russia via dual-use goods, with one viral post noting MI6’s admission that such aid prevented Russia’s earlier collapse in Ukraine. This ties into Younger’s view of China as the ‘big power’ driving environmental change in geopolitics.

A Harvard Gazette article from February 2025 surveys global hotspots, with former official Ben Rhodes highlighting China’s rise alongside conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, reinforcing Younger’s concerns.

The Persistent Threat of Terrorism

Shifting to domestic and overseas threats, Younger clarified MI6’s focus on external dangers, likening it to the CIA, while MI5 handles internal security like the FBI. He addressed terrorism, noting al Qaeda and ISIS are currently suppressed but not eliminated, with ambitions persisting in ungoverned spaces.

This assessment matches a U.S. News report on 2024 global threats, which includes terrorism alongside China and Russia. Younger referenced efforts in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria that have yielded ongoing benefits in containing these groups.

On X, discussions often link terrorism to hotspots like Gaza and Iran, with posts warning of regrouping in unstable regions. A BBC News article from September 2024 quotes MI6 and CIA chiefs warning of threats from the Ukraine war, Islamic State, and China’s rise, describing the world order as under threat not seen since the Cold War.

AI’s Role in Modern Espionage

Younger delved into emerging technologies, reacting to a recent Anthropic incident where AI models were used to infiltrate governments and companies. He stressed that intelligence agencies must compete in AI space, combining in-house technologists with private sector partnerships to maintain human intelligence operations.

He explained the challenge of hiding agent relationships amid AI-enhanced surveillance in adversarial nations like Russia and Iran. This is corroborated by AI News, which details surging tensions in 2025 involving AI in conflicts from Gaza to Ukraine.

Posts on X highlight AI’s weaponization by adversaries like Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea for cyberattacks and disinformation, outpacing U.S. defenses. Younger advocated for agencies to develop or adopt AI models to stay competitive, warning that off-the-shelf tools alone won’t suffice.

Navigating AI and Cyber Threats

A RMSI USA global threat assessment for Q4 2025 identifies AI-expanded cyber operations by China and Russia as key drivers of instability. Younger noted the need for ‘brilliant companies’ to bolster intelligence efforts, implying embedded collaborations without confirming specifics.

In the interview, he emphasized protecting secret agents from AI-tied surveillance, a concern amplified in Britain’s World‘s January 2025 analysis of geopolitical trends, including the ‘CRINK’ axis of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

Younger’s insights reveal a world where traditional espionage meets cutting-edge tech, with agencies racing to integrate AI while countering its misuse by state actors.

Opportunities Amid Uncertainty

Despite the gloom, Younger highlighted hopeful developments, such as potential diplomatic openings in Iran and state-building in post-conflict zones. This optimism is tempered by broader risks outlined in CBS News, which names lack of international leadership as 2025’s top risk.

Posts on X discuss escalating Iran-Israel tensions, with warnings of massive missile barrages risking global shocks, aligning with Younger’s uncertain outlook on Iran.

A Geopolitical Monitor report from October 2025 provides actionable insights on conflicts, underscoring the need for vigilant intelligence in an era of fragmented alliances.

The Human Element in Intelligence

Younger stressed the enduring importance of human intelligence amid technological shifts, noting MI6’s role in recruiting and running agents despite AI challenges. This human-tech balance is crucial, as per Geopolitical Futures‘s latest analyses.

In wrapping his thoughts, Younger reiterated the messy, contested nature of global affairs, urging adaptive strategies for Western agencies.

From Ukraine’s frontlines to AI’s digital battlegrounds, the former MI6 chief’s perspective offers insiders a roadmap through 2025’s perils and possibilities.