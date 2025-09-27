Eric Schmidt Pushes 996 Workweek for US Tech to Rival China’s AI Dominance

In the high-stakes arena of global technology rivalry, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has ignited a fierce debate by urging American tech workers to adopt work habits akin to China’s infamous “996” schedule—working from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week—to stay competitive. Speaking on the All-In podcast, as reported by Slashdot, Schmidt argued that U.S. innovation is at risk unless employees sacrifice work-life balance, pointing to China’s relentless drive in sectors like artificial intelligence and hardware manufacturing. This comes amid escalating U.S.-China tensions, where Beijing’s tech sector, despite official bans on 996 since 2021, continues to push boundaries through grueling hours that Schmidt claims give it an edge.

Schmidt, who led Google from 2001 to 2011 and later served as executive chairman, emphasized that remote work and flexible schedules—hallmarks of post-pandemic American corporate culture—could hinder the mentorship and collaboration essential for breakthroughs. He contrasted this with China’s ecosystem, where state-backed firms like Huawei and ByteDance reportedly thrive on extended hours, fueling rapid advancements in AI and semiconductors. According to a recent article in Fortune, Schmidt warned that without matching this intensity, the U.S. risks falling behind in the “final race” for AI supremacy, echoing sentiments from Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who has pushed for 60-hour weeks at the company.

The Roots and Realities of 996 in China’s Tech Boom

The 996 model, popularized by Alibaba founder Jack Ma in 2019, symbolizes a culture of extreme dedication that has propelled China from a tech imitator to a global powerhouse. Despite being outlawed by China’s Supreme Court for violating labor laws, enforcement remains lax, with many startups and giants implicitly expecting such commitment. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from users like Yuchen Jin highlight how this creates a facade of productivity, where employees linger late to appear busy, potentially stifling true creativity. Yet, as detailed in a WIRED piece from July 2025, some Silicon Valley AI startups are now emulating this, demanding 72-hour weeks to attract venture capital and outpace rivals.

Critics argue that Schmidt’s prescription overlooks burnout, diversity, and innovation’s need for rest. Labor advocates point to studies showing diminishing returns after 50 hours weekly, with fatigue leading to errors in code and strategy. In the U.S., where tech layoffs have exceeded 100,000 in 2025 alone, per Crunchbase data, pushing for longer hours could exacerbate mental health crises already rampant in the industry.

Echoes in Silicon Valley and Broader Economic Implications

Schmidt’s comments build on his prior warnings about China’s AI ambitions, as covered in The Times of India, where he noted Beijing’s aggressive application of AI in manufacturing and surveillance. Recent news on X reflects divided sentiment: some entrepreneurs praise the discipline, while others decry it as exploitative, with one viral post from Cristina Cordova recalling how Uber’s China team grappled with competing against Didi’s 996 ethos in the 2010s.

This push for intensity aligns with a shift in U.S. tech leadership. Companies like Meta and Amazon have tightened remote policies, citing productivity gains, but Schmidt goes further, suggesting government jobs suit flexible arrangements while tech demands “trade-offs,” per Business Insider Africa. Economists warn that without addressing talent pipelines—through education and immigration reform—the U.S. can’t sustain such demands, potentially widening inequality.

Global Competition’s Human Cost and Future Pathways

Beyond hours, the debate underscores structural differences: China’s centralized planning contrasts with America’s decentralized innovation, yet Schmidt insists on cultural adaptation. A CGTN America report from 2019 chronicled early backlash against 996, sparking online movements for worker rights, a sentiment echoing today in U.S. unions pushing back against overwork.

As AI accelerates, experts like those at Stanford’s Human-Centered AI Institute argue for smarter, not longer, work. Schmidt’s call may galvanize some, but it risks alienating the diverse workforce tech needs. Ultimately, competitiveness might hinge not on mimicking China, but on reimagining productivity through technology and policy that prioritize human potential over exhaustion.