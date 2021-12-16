End-to-End Encryption Comes to Microsoft Teams One-to-One Calls

Microsoft has rolled out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to one-to-one calls in Microsoft Teams.
E2EE is considered the gold standard for messaging and communication, as it encrypts the messages so that only the sender and recipient can view them. Not even the service provider can access the information.
Microsoft announced the rollout in a blog post, significantly improving the privacy and security of one-on-calls.
In October, we announced the public preview of end-to-end encryption (E2EE) support for Microsoft Teams calls. Today, we are happy to announce that E2EE for Teams calls is now generally available. IT admins will have the option to enable and control the feature for their organization once the update has been received.