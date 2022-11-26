Elon Musk’s Next Business Could Be An iPhone Competitor

Elon Musk is already eyeing his next business, threatening to make an iPhone and Android competitor if Twitter is removed from app stores.

Twitter is in the midst of a massive upheaval following Musk’s buyout of the company. The tech mogul has slashed the moderation team, leading to reports of increased hate speech on the platform. The situation has caused some to wonder what would happen of Twitter’s issues eventually lead to it being removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Musk has weighed in with his plans:

I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

It’s hard to imagine what a Musk-owned phone would be like. Despite his companies’ innovations, they are hardly consumer-friendly. For example, Tesla’s paid over-the-air updates are credited with being the inspiration for other automakers locking built-in vehicle features behind paywalls, something is easily the most consumer-unfriendly, greedy behavior in the industry.

With the cellphone industry having a well-established practice of offering free upgrades, and finally moving toward right to repair, it’s disconcerting to think of how much damage Musk could do with his own phone.