Elon Musk Wants X to Handle Users’ ‘Entire Financial Life’

In what may be one of the most terrifying prospects, Elon Musk wants X to handle users’ “entire financial lives.”

Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino have made no secret of their desire to see X become a central part of users’ lives, moving far beyond a mere social platform, but a recent call with employees reveals just how ambitious the plan is.

“When I say payments, I actually mean someone’s entire financial life,” Musk said, in audio of the obtained by The Verge. “If it involves money. It’ll be on our platform. Money or securities or whatever. So, it’s not just like send $20 to my friend. I’m talking about, like, you won’t need a bank account.”

Given how irresponsibly Musk has led X — cutting moderation teams, defaulting on lease agreements, not paying employees severance packages, and much more — the idea of X being the center of users’ financial lives is a truly terrifying prospect.