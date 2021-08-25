Elon Musk: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving ‘Actually Not Great’

Elon Musk has admitted that Tesla’s current Full Self-Driving (FSD) software leaves much to be desired, and offered an explanation why.

Tesla’s FSD is the company’s attempt to build autonomous vehicles. Unfortunately, the reality hasn’t always lived up to the hype. In fact, Consumer Reports demonstrated that FSD is “easily tricked.” Even US Senators are calling for the Federal Trade Commission to launch an investigation into the company’s claims.

Elon Musk has acknowledged the current version of FSD not very good, and indicated the reason has to do with using the same stack for both highway and city driving, as opposed to using a different stack for each type.

FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not great imo, but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible.



We’re trying to have a single stack for both highway & city streets, but it requires massive NN retraining. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2021

Just drove FSD Beta 9.3 from Pasadena to LAX. Much improved! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2021

Hopefully Musk’s optimism is well-deserved and Tesla’s engineers will be able to make significant improvements to FSD.