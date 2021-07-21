Elon Musk: Tesla Will Open Its Supercharger Network to All Later This Year

Elon Musk says his company will open its Supercharger network to electric vehicles (EV) from other companies later this year.

Tesla is currently the leader in the EV market. As such, the company established a network of superchargers, designed to charge its EVs much faster than a standard home charger.

While the company has been criticized for using its own proprietary connector, Musk pointed out in a tweet that his company designed its connector at a time when no one else was making EVs. In that same tweet, however, Musk also said the company planned on opening its Supercharger network to other companies’ vehicles.

We created our own connector, as there was no standard back then & Tesla was only maker of long range electric cars.



It’s one fairly slim connector for both low & high power charging.



That said, we’re making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2021

The announcement is good news for the larger market, and could help other companies more quickly bring their vehicles to market by using Tesla’s existing network.