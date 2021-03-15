Elon Musk Is Now ‘Technoking’

Elon Musk has officially dubbed himself ‘Technoking of Tesla’ and CFO Zach Kirkhorn is now ‘Master of Coin.” Seriously, this title change was in an SEC filing. In other news, Howard Stern is still ‘King of All Media’, and Dwayne Jonson would like to be called Dwayne Johnson but says calling him ‘The Rock’ is also fine.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION filing:

“Effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively. Elon and Zach will also maintain their respective positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.”

This title change by Musk is not to be confused with Techno King Zenki Fujiyoshi, who made this techno video that garnered over 600,000 views on YouTube:

Obviously, Musk has a penchant for messing with all of us and especially the SEC since they took away his Board Chairman title.