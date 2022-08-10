Elon Musk Teases Twitter Rival X.com

Elon Musk has once again teased the idea of creating a Twitter rival using his X.com domain, should the deal fall through.

Musk is one of Twitter’s most high-profile users, but the two are locked in a heated legal battle over Musk’s attempt to back out of his offer to purchase the company. The Tesla Owners Silicon Valley asked if the tech CEO would consider starting his own social media alternative to Twitter if the deal falls through, and Musk indicated he would.

This isn’t the first time Musk has been critical of Twitter and its policies. His criticism of the platform led him to post a poll in March asking if it was time to replace the platform.

Should the deal fall through, it appears Twitter may have have more troubles on its hands.