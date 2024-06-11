Elon Musk Takes Aim At Apple, Threatens to Ban Devices Over OpenAI Deal

Elon Musk is not a fan of Apple’s deal with OpenAI, saying “Apple devices will be banned” at his companies in response to the iPhone maker’s plan to integrate ChatGPT.

Apple announced its Apple Intelligence (A.I.) initiative at WWDC Monday, bringing generative AI to its various platforms. While many of the features are powered by on-device AI models, some will require contacting Apple’s Private Cloud Compute. Users wanting even more can choose to utilize ChatGPT as well.

It appears that last feature is the one Musk is upset about, calling it “an unacceptable security violation” in an X post.

If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation. June 10, 2024

Musk goes on to say that ” visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage.”

It’s unclear what, in particular, Musk is concerned about. Apple has approached ChatGPT integration with its usual penchant for privacy and security, building in safeguards and negotiating a deal with OpenAI that sees Apple users enjoy far more privacy than many others.

Only time will tell if Musk’s proclamation is serious, or just bluster.