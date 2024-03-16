Elon Musk Takes a Dig at Don Lemon: “Don ‘Veruca Salt’ Lemon”

Elon Musk, the enigmatic billionaire and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has once again ignited a fiery exchange of words, this time targeting former CNN host Don Lemon. In a scathing tweet posted on Friday, Musk likened Lemon to the spoiled character Veruca Salt from Roald Dahl’s beloved tale Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

“Don ‘Veruca Salt’ 🍋,” Musk quipped, employing a clever emoji to underscore his comparison of Lemon to the outrageously indulged character known for her demanding nature.

The jab comes on the heels of a report by The Post detailing Lemon’s purportedly extravagant demands as part of a proposed deal to host a talk show on Musk’s social media platform, X.

According to The NY Post’s report, Lemon’s list of requests included a staggering $5 million upfront payment, an $8 million salary, and an equity stake in the platform. But it didn’t stop there. Lemon also allegedly demanded a free Tesla Cybertruck, a private jet to Las Vegas complete with a luxurious suite for himself and his fiancé, and, perhaps most audaciously, that the company foot the bill for their day of drinking and massages.

The clash between Musk and Lemon has been brewing for weeks, ever since Lemon’s much-anticipated move to the X platform was announced in January. However, the deal quickly soured after a contentious interview between them, leaked snippets of which have already sparked intrigue.

In one particularly tense moment of the interview, Lemon pressed Musk about the alleged rise of hate speech on the platform, prompting the tech mogul to respond visibly irritated.

“I don’t have to answer questions from reporters, Don,” Musk retorted. “The only reason I’m doing this interview is because you’re on the X platform.”

While Lemon has promised to release the full interview on March 18, anticipation is mounting as observers eagerly await the uncensored exchange between two of the most formidable personalities in media and tech.

As Musk and Lemon’s feud continues to escalate, it’s clear that this clash of titans is far from over. With each jab and counterpunch, the stakes grow higher, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats, eager to see who will emerge victorious in this high-stakes battle of wits and egos.

The NY Post article had some delicious comments, too!

I like Elon but I question his judgment about hiring Don Lemon. Even billionaires make mistakes.

Delusional Don continues to believe what he has to offer has some immensely overblown level of value. While it’s true that the first rule of negotiation is you don’t get what you don’t ask for, it was obvious that when no platform came forward to offer Lemon a gig that immediately defined his true market value.May he slowly disappear into the dustbin of has beens. And the world will be better for this.

Love Elon! I wish I had his kind of money and power so I didn’t ever have to take any nonsense.

Don IS the Veruca Salt of the DEI reimagined AI Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The name of the factory is perfect!

Lemon thought he was going to be making some gooood lemonade. After his “job interview” Elon said nah bro I didn’t even sign a final contract with you and you failed the interview.

Only a person with no class would make those demands give him a $5 off coupon at Burger King and tell him to push off.

If there’s anything Donny knows we’ll it’s self entitlement!