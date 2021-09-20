Elon Musk: Starlink Will Exit Beta Next Month

Elon Musk says SpaceX’s Starlink internet service will finally exit beta next month.

SpaceX has been rapidly deploying its Starlink constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. The company’s goal is to provide internet access to under-served communities around the world.

The service initially rolled out in the US, followed by the UK and other countries. The service has been a smashing success, and is giving traditional broadband a run for its money, in terms of speed.

Despite Starlink’s success, it’s still technically in beta, although that may be about to change. Replying to a user asking when the service would exit beta, Musk indicated it would be next month.