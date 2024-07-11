Elon Musk Scores Big Win in Twitter Severance Pay Case

Elon Musk scored a major legal victory, with a judge throwing out one of the severance lawsuits the CEO is facing following his takeover of Twitter.

According to TechCrunch, US District Judge Trina Thompson sided with Musk and company, ruling that former employees were not owed any additional severance. The complaint alleged that senior employees had been promised as much as six months of severance, pay, not the three months they were offered.

The judge ultimately ruled that X/Twitter had complied with the law, a point Musk made when the employees were let go.

Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.



Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required. November 4, 2022

While Musk and company still face several other lawsuits, this win should at least help set a precedent that could play a factor in the remaining decisions.