Elon Musk Says He Will Close Twitter Deal by Friday

The Elon Musk/Twitter saga may finally be coming to a close, with the CEO planning to close the deal by Friday.

Elon Musk initially put in an offer to purchase Twitter before trying to back out of the deal, sparking a legal battle. Musk eventually agreed to proceed with the purchase, prompting the judge in the case to impose an October 28 deadline for the deal to close, otherwise the case will go to trial.

According to Bloomberg, Musk has told bankers he plans to close the deal by the deadline on Friday, easing investors’ minds regarding the social media company’s future.

Twitter employees, on the other hand, are likely less than thrilled with the news. Musk has indicated he plans to lay off as much as 75% of the company’s workforce, prompting an open letter from employees calling the plan “reckless.”