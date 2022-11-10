Elon Musk Says a Twitter Bankruptcy Is on the Table

Elon Musk has dropped a bombshell on employees, saying a Twitter bankruptcy was not out of the question.

Since his purchase of the social media platform, Musk has conducted mass layoffs, fired top executives, let much of the moderation team go, made an utter mess of the platform’s verification system, killed off remote work and, to top it all off, is now saying the company could go bankrupt.

Zoë Schiffer, Platformer’s Managing Editor, shared the news via Twitter:

Wow. Elon Musk just told Twitter employees he’s not sure how much run rate the company has and “bankruptcy isn’t out of the question.” — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 10, 2022

While the company hasn’t made a profit since 2019, things seem to be taking a major downturn since Musk took over. The company has lost some of its biggest advertisers over concerns about an increase in hate speech since Musk’s purchase, raising further doubt about the company’s financial future.