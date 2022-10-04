Elon Musk Reportedly Wants to Proceed With Original Twitter Deal

In what may be the most pointless legal exercise ever, Elon Musk now wants to proceed with his original deal to buy Twitter.

Elon Musk launched a high-profile attempt to buy Twitter, only to then turn around and try to back out of the deal. Telsa’s CEO claimed that Twitter was hiding the true scope of its bot issues. Twitter sued in an effort to force Musk to go through with the deal, leading to months of legal wrangling.

According to Bloomberg, Musk has sent a letter to Twitter offering to move forward with the original deal, which would see the tech mogul buy the company for $54.20 per share.