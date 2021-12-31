Elon Musk Pushes Back on Accusations SpaceX Is Cluttering Space

Space X CEO Elon Musk pushed back on accusations his company is cluttering space with its Starlink satellite constellation.

SpaceX has been racing to deploy its Starlink constellation in an effort to provide high-speed internet access worldwide. Unfortunately, the constellation’s rollout hasn’t been without controversy. Astronomers have complained that having thousands of satellites in the night sky will negatively impact their work. China recently complained to the UN that its space station had to make emergency maneuvers twice to avoid collision with the satellites.

Despite the growing complaints, Musk says his company’s satellites are not crowding orbit, and there is plenty of room.

In an interview with the Financial Times, via BBC News, Musk said “tens of billions” of satellites could safely be in orbit.

“Space is just extremely enormous, and satellites are very tiny,” said Musk.

“This is not some situation where we’re effectively blocking others in any way. We’ve not blocked anyone from doing anything, nor do we expect to,” he continued.

“A couple of thousand satellites is nothing. It’s like, hey, here’s a couple of thousand of cars on Earth, it’s nothing,” he added.