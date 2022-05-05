Elon Musk Poised to Become Twitter’s Interim CEO

More details are emerging about what Twitter will look like post-Musk takeover, and it appears the tech mogul will become its interim CEO.

After weeks of intrigue and “will it, won’t it happen” speculation, Elon Musk and Twitter came to an agreement for the tech CEO to purchase Twitter for $54.20 a share. One of the big questions that remains was whether Twitter’s existing CEO, Parag Agrawal, would continue in his position or be replaced. It appears the latter option is likely to happen, with CNBC reporting that Musk plans to takeover as interim CEO for several months post-acquisition.

Agrawal has only had the top job at Twitter since late November 2021, replacing co-founder Jack Dorsey when he stepped away to focus exclusively on Square.

With his new role, Musk will be CEO of three companies: Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter. Only time will tell if the roll will truly be permanent, or if Musk will pull a Steve Jobs and turn an interim title into a permanent one.

Given Musk’s love of Twitter, our money is on the latter.