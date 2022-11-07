Elon Musk Plans to Suspend Impersonating Accounts on Twitter

Elon Musk says Twitter accounts that impersonate others will be permanently suspended unless they are clearly marked as parody accounts.

Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

Musk makes clear that, while Twitter previously warned impersonating accounts before suspension, they will no longer receive a warning since the platform is “rolling out widespread verification.”

It seems that Musk’s threats may be in response to celebrities changing their names to “Elon Musk” and mocking the tech mogul’s actions, including laying off much of the content moderation team, laying off workers, and charging more for Twitter Blue.

Needless to say, Musk is already being criticized, especially given his adamant pro-free speech stance.