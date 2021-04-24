Elon Musk Offers $100M Prize for Carbon Removal

Elon Musk is offering $100 million in prizes in the fight against climate change, promising it to inventors who come up with ways of removing carbon from the atmosphere.

Carbon removal is one of the more promising ways of fighting climate change. Pulling carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and oceans, and then trapping it in rock or other materials, promises to be one of the most attainable methods of slowing climate change and reversing the warming of the planet.

To aid in that goal, Elon Musk is putting up $100 million as incentive to inventors, according to Reuters.

“I don’t think we are currently doomed…if we keep going, complacent, there is some risk of non linear climate change,” said Musk, when introducing the $100 million in prizes.

The incentives will last for four years, through Earth Day 2025.