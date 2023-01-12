Elon Musk Now Holds World Record for Most Money Lost

Elon Musk has the dubious distinction of having lost more money than any human being, even holding a Guinness World Record.

Musk’s value has plummeted in recent months amid an economic downturn and headwinds his companies have been facing. The executive also spent a fortune buying Twitter, an investment that has yet to pay off.

According to a Guinness press release, the various factors have combined to make Musk the biggest monetary loser in history.

Elon Musk (South Africa) has officially broken the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history.