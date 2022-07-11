Elon Musk Mocks Twitter Legal Threat

Elon Musk used Twitter to directly mock Twitter’s threat to sue him to enforce the $44 billion purchase agreement that Musk and Twitter had previously agreed to. Musk canceled his purchase of Twitter claiming that their claim of less than 5% bots is wildly inaccurate.

In Musk’s latest tweets he said:

They said I couldn’t buy Twitter.

Then they wouldn’t disclose bot info.

Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court.

Now they have to disclose bot info in court. (laughing hysterically)

Then Musk tweeted a picture of Chuck Norris in front of a chessboard with the caption… Chuckmate.