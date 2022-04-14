Elon Musk Makes a $41 Billion Bid For Twitter

Elon Musk’s end-game is now in full view, with the tech mogul offering $41 billion to purchase the social media platform.

It’s been a tumultuous couple of weeks for Twitter as Musk has raised question after question about how the platform should be run. Musk then purchased nearly 10% of the company, making him its largest shareholder. Twitter ultimately offered Musk a seat on the board, which he initially accepted, in an effort to prevent him from owning more than 14.9%, before Musk changed course and rejected the offer.

Musk has now informed his Twitter followers that he has made an offer to purchase the company:

I made an offer

Elon Musk (@elonmusk), April 14, 2022

According to the SEC document Musk links, he offered $54.20 per share, a 54% premium over the January 28, 2022 Common Stock closing price.

It remains to be seen if Twitter will accept the deal, but Elon Musk has certainly made life more complicated for CEO Parag Agrawal and company.