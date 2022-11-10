Elon Musk Kills Remote Work at Twitter

The changes at Twitter keep on rolling in, with new boss Elon Musk killing off remote work in an email to staff.

Like many tech companies, Twitter embraced remote and hybrid work during the pandemic and has kept those policies in place as things have returned to normal. The writing was on the wall, however, with few tech bosses being more anti-remote work than Elon Musk.

According to Bloomberg, Musk has killed remote work in his first email to Twitter staff. He said there was “no way to sugarcoat the message” and said the economic headwinds required new rules, including that all employees be in the office at least 40 hours a week. Musk he would consider any exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

Musk made clear that one of the company’s primary goals should be eliminating spam/bot accounts.

“The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed,” Musk wrote. In another email, he said that “over the next few days, the absolute top priority is finding and suspending any verified bots/trolls/spam.”