Elon Musk Is Now Twitter’s Largest Shareholder

Elon Musk’s Twitter drama continues, with the tech mogul now the company’s largest shareholder.

Tesla’s CEO has a complicated history with Twitter. One the one hand, he is a prolific tweeter, sounding off on a range of topics, trolling rivals, and offering to fight Vladimir Putin for the fate of Ukraine. Most recently, he asked his followers if they thought Twitter should be replaced.

Despite his criticism, that hasn’t stopped Musk from buying up Twitter stock, becoming its large shareholder with roughly 10% of the company’s shares, according to The Houston Chronicle. Even Twitter founder Jack Dorsey only owns 2.5%.

When asking his followers if they thought Twitter should be replaced, he did warn “the consequences of this poll will be important,.” Perhaps his goal is not to replace Twitter, but exert more control over its direction.